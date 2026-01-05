Leela Palaces incorporates new subsidiary for luxury hotels, resorts

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts on Monday said it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary to own, operate, manage, and develop luxury hotels and resorts under the "The Leela" brand.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued the Certificate of Incorporation for "Leela Imperial Suites Private Ltd" on January 5.

"The main object of the company is to own, operate, manage and develop luxury hotels and resorts under 'The Leela' brand," Leela Hotels and Resorts said in a regulatory filing.

Leela Imperial was incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, on January 05, 2026 and is yet to commence its business operations, it added.

The company further informed that it holds 100 per cent of the share capital of Leela Imperial, along with its nominee shareholders. PTI RSN DRR