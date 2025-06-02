Leela Palaces parent firm Schloss Bangalore shares debut with nearly 7% discount

New Delhi: Shares of Schloss Bangalore, which operates Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, on Monday listed with a discount of nearly 7 per cent against the issue price of Rs 435.

The stock made its debut at Rs 406.50, down 6.55 per cent from the issue price, on the BSE. Later, it tanked 7 per cent to Rs 404.45.

At the NSE, shares of the firm listed at Rs 406, a discount of 6.66 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 13,642.18 crore.

The initial share sale of Schloss Bangalore received 4.50 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Wednesday last week.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) had a price band of Rs 413-435 per share.

Schloss Bangalore, which is backed by Brookfield Asset Management, plans to use the proceeds of the fresh issue to pay loans availed by the company and its subsidiaries and for general corporate purposes.

Schloss Bangalore, known for its luxurious hotels and resorts under "The Leela" brand, had a portfolio of 3,382 keys across 12 operational hotels as of May 31, 2024. Its portfolio includes The Leela Palaces, The Leela Hotels, and The Leela Resorts, located across 10 destinations in the country.