LegalKart turns profitable, aims over Rs 200 cr turnover from V-CaaS platform next fiscal

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) Legal consultation platform LegalKart has turned profitable and looks to achieve more than Rs 200 crore turnover from its vehicle compliance vertical in the next financial year, a top company official said on Friday.

The profitability has been driven by LegalKart's vehicle compliance-as-a-service (V-CaaS) platform, challanwala.com, which is rapidly gaining momentum in the Rs 20,000 crore per annum untapped vehicle compliance market in India, LegalKart's founder & CEO Arvind Singhatiya said.

Challanwala's projections for the next fiscal year 2026-27 are on track to achieve a turnover of over Rs 200 crore, mainly backed by institutional clients, Singhatiya said.

Since its launch in the last 12 months, the platform has seen tremendous adoption, with over 20,000 vehicles subscribed to the platform and 100,000-plus challans processed per month, he said, adding that major transport and logistics players are saving time and cost by avoiding penalties and paying challans instantly.

The V-CaaS platform has seen nearly a 36 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in the number of transactions and around 43 per cent jump in turnover, he said.

"We expect challanwala.com to dominate the vehicle compliance market for all 390 million registered vehicles in India and would be on track to achieve a revenue of Rs 850 crore per year by 2030," Singhatiya said. PTI HG HVA