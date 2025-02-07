LegUp raises Rs 2 crore from Bluebridge Capital

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Caregiving tech startup LegUp has raised Rs 2 crore in its maiden funding from Bluebridge Capital.

A substantial portion of the funds will support the development and launch of two mobile apps - one for customers to book caregiving services and another for caregivers to find jobs and gigs, according to a company statement.

LegUp offers caregiving/companion services catering to baby care and elder care segments, including japa nanny, babysitting, and elderly homecare attendants, among other services.

The platform has already onboarded over 10,000 verified and trained professionals, and is currently experiencing a revenue growth of 40 per cent month-over-month, the statement said.

The startup has set plans to venture into cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi by the end of 2025.

*** Boba Bhai raises Rs 90 lakh * Quick-service food chain Boba Bhai has raised Rs 90 lakh in exchange for 1 per cent equity from Shark Tank India investors Namita Thapar and Viraj Bahl.

Its founder Dhruv Kohli said the funding will accelerate Boba Bhai's expansion and enhance its product portfolio.

In January 2025, the startup raised Rs 30 crore in a funding round led by 8i Ventures, with participation from Titan Capital Winners Fund, Global Growth Capital, DEVC and existing investors.

Founder in 2023, the Korean fusion food brand operates 42 outlets across nine cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Udaipur, and Mangalore. PTI ANK ANK SHW