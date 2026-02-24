Leh-bound SpiceJet plane faces engine issue; returns to Delhi

New Delhi (PTI): A Leh-bound SpiceJet aircraft returned to the national capital due to an engine issue on Tuesday morning, according to a source.

There were around 150 people on board the Boeing 737 aircraft that was operating the flight SG121, the source added.

When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson said a flight operating from Delhi to Leh on Tuesday returned to Delhi after experiencing a technical issue.

"The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The source said the aircraft suffered an engine issue.