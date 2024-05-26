Leh-bound SpiceJet plane suffers glitch; returns to Delhi airport

New Delhi: A SpiceJet aircraft enroute to Leh suffered a glitch on Sunday morning and returned to the national capital, according to a source.

The source told PTI that the plane, carrying around 135 people, landed safely at the Delhi airport.

A full emergency was declared at the airport and the aircraft, operating the flight SG 123 that took off at around 1030 hours, landed safely at about 1100 hrs. The plane returned due to engine vibrations, the source said.

The Boeing 737-7 aircraft returned to the national capital sometime after takeoff, as per data available on flight tracking website flightradar24.

Comments from SpiceJet are being awaited.