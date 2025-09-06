Lehar Footwear launches new brand RANNR

Jaipur, Sep 6 (PTI) Lehar Footwear Ltd on Saturday launched a new brand RANNR in the sports and athleisure footwear segment.
"The launch marks a strategic expansion beyond Lehar's established categories of slippers and sandals into performance-oriented shoes, aligning with the fast-growing consumer demand for durable, stylish and elevated sports footwear," a company official said.
"The objective of the new brand is to deliver sports footwear with trending designs, durability, comfort and value, which is crafted for Indian consumers without compromising on endurance," Naresh Agrawal, MD of the company, said. PTI SDA TRB