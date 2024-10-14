Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Assam

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Lemon Tree Hotels on Monday said it has signed a new property at Dibrugarh in Assam.

The 65-room property, which will be managed by Carnation Hotels Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, is expected to open in FY2027, it said in a regulatory filing.

"In Assam, the enchanting land of the red river and blue hills, this new addition will complement our two upcoming properties in the state, further enhancing our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and experiences in this beautiful region," Lemon Tree Hotels CEO Managed & Franchise Business Vilas Pawar said. PTI RKL SHW MR MR