LenDenClub launches daily earning loans for P2P lenders

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Peer-to-Peer lending platform LenDenClub has launched a new daily earning loan that allows lenders to earn daily interest along with principal repayments, credited directly to their bank accounts, a statement said on Thursday.

Advertisment

With the launch, the platform allows lenders and investors a choice of loans starting from nine months tenure, with interest income beginning the next day.

It serves as an alternative for individuals seeking regular income through the LenDenClub platform. Lenders can lend as little as Rs 250 to a borrower with a choice out of hundreds of borrowers on the platform, the P2P platform said.

The product is suitable for individuals needing consistent cash flow, it added. The platform said it has a user base of over 2 crores and loans worth Rs15,000 crore have been disbursed. It processed 23 crores of transactions between lenders and borrowers. PTI HG MR BAL