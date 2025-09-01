LenDenClub reports Rs 34 cr profit in FY25

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) LenDenClub Group, a digital credit ecosystem players, on Monday posted Rs 34 crore profit for the financial year ended March 2025 as against a loss of Rs 14 crore in the previous year.

For the full year, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 236 crore, up 28 per cent from Rs 185 crore in FY24, the company said in a statement.

The results reflect the strength of LenDenClub Group's diverse business verticals, spanning peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, loan service provider (LSP) operations, and technology service provider (TSP) offerings, it said.

The technology platform business has contributed around 20 per cent of the group's revenue, it said.

Across different platform businesses, the group has cumulatively facilitated more than Rs 16,000 crore in credit disbursals to date, with a registered user base of over 3 crore, it added. PTI DP TRB