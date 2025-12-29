New Delhi: Global technology major Lenovo on Monday announced a series of key leadership appointments for its enterprise and consumer businesses in India, naming Amit Luthra as One Lenovo Commercial Leader and Kaman Chawla as Director of the Consumer Business.

The company has also elevated Srinivas Rao to the position of Managing Director, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Lenovo India.

One Lenovo is the company's integrated business strategy that aligns its device, infrastructure, and services business units to provide unified, end-to-end solutions for customers.

According to a company statement, Amit Luthra will take over his new role effective March 1, 2026. Luthra, who has spent over three and a half years with Lenovo India scaling the ISG business, will now work across the Intelligent Devices Group (IDG), ISG, and Solutions and Services Group (SSG) to drive integrated enterprise growth.

Kaman Chawla joins the leadership team as Director for Consumer Business at Lenovo India, where he will lead the company's PCs and smart devices portfolio.

Chawla brings over 25 years of experience and, most recently, headed Consumer Personal Systems at HP Inc. for the India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka markets.

Srinivas Rao, who previously served as Director of Presales (ISG), will now lead the ISG business group as Managing Director.

"These leadership appointments mark an important milestone as we strengthen our enterprise and consumer businesses in India and accelerate AI-led transformation for our customers and partners," Shailendra Katyal, Vice President and Managing Director, Lenovo India, said.

The company further announced that Rohit Midha, Executive Director, Enterprise Business, will be leaving the organisation to pursue outside opportunities after a decade-long stint with Lenovo.

Lenovo India recorded a 23 per cent year-on-year growth to USD 1.2 billion in revenue.