Lenovo Nvidia AI Cloud Gigafactory programme

Las Vegas: Global technology major Lenovo and chip giant NVIDIA at CES 2026 unveiled the AI Cloud Gigafactory programme to enable AI cloud providers to speed up the rollout of production-ready AI services and improve return on investments.

The new programme enables AI cloud providers to reach time to first token (TTFT) within weeks by speeding up the setup of gigawatt-scale AI factories using pre-built components, expert support, and streamlined construction methods.

"Together, Lenovo and NVIDIA are pushing the boundaries of AI factories to the gigawatt level, simplifying the deployment of cloud-scale infrastructure that moves AI intelligence into production faster, with greater efficiency and predictability.

"With Lenovo's industry-leading Neptune liquid cooling technology, global manufacturing and service capabilities, the Lenovo AI Cloud Gigafactory with NVIDIA sets a new benchmark for scalable AI factory design, enabling the world's most advanced AI environments to be deployed in record-setting time, fuelling innovation at manufacturing speed across industries," Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang said.

Lenovo noted that it already powers eight of the world's top-ten public cloud providers. With the Gigafactory launch, Lenovo said it aims to shorten the path from AI investment to business outcomes by offering an integrated stack of compute, storage, networking, and software solutions.