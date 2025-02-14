Lenskart acquires Delhi franchise for 2nd season of Global e-Cricket Premier League

Pune, Feb 14 (PTI) Leading eyewear brand Lenskart has acquired the Delhi franchise for the second season of the Global e-Cricket Premier League (GEPL).

GEPL, a leading e-cricket and entertainment league, is hosted on JetSynthesys' Real Cricket, which has amassed over 300 million lifetime downloads, according to the leading player in digital entertainment and technology.

Peyush Bansal, co-founder, Lenskart said, "The Digital gaming community is growing rapidly and so is the need for high-performance eyewear that helps them hustle through extended gameplay sessions." GEPL has experienced a significant five-fold increase in player interest in comparison to Season 1, this partnership has the potential to reach an unprecedented scale of digital screen users, the company statement said.

"This collaboration will further our goal of building a truly global platform, enabling GEPL to connect with fans from all walks of life and create new grassroots opportunities for aspiring players," Rajan Navani, CEO and Founder of JetSynthesys, said. PTI SPK DRR