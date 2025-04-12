Lenskart launches free lens replacement program at over 2,000 stores

Mumbai, Apr 12 (PTI) Leading eyewear company Lenskart on Saturday announced that it has launched a free lens replacement program at its more than 2,000 stores to address the issue of vision neglect and make essential vision care more accessible to people.

The company said that the program, available across its over 2,000 stores nationwide, offers free replacement lenses for any brand of frames, with professional fitting at just Rs 199, a company statement said.

Customers can walk into any Lenskart store with their current frames and receive new lenses on the spot.

“A significant number of Indians continue to wear outdated eyeglass prescriptions not by choice, but because replacing lenses is often perceived as costly and inconvenient,” Lenskart stated. Eye health professionals warn that postponing lens updates can lead to chronic eye strain, headaches, blurred vision, and reduced productivity, it said further.

The lens replacement program has seen enthusiastic uptake among students and working professionals, the Gurgaon-based company added. PTI IAS MR