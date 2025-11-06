Lenskart opens AI-enabled smartglasses for Indian developers

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Eyewear major Lenskart on Thursday said it will open its upcoming AI-enabled smartglasses, B by Lenskart, for India's developer community, allowing consumer app makers and independent developers to integrate its AI and camera technology across sectors such as food delivery, entertainment, and fitness.

The smartglasses - designed and engineered in India - are slated for launch by the end of December 2025, the company said in a statement.

"This pioneering move positions Lenskart as a frontrunner in building India's first full-stack wearables ecosystem, combining hardware excellence, AI innovation, and software design under one roof," it said.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset and equipped with the Gemini 2.5 Live AI assistant, the device supports natural language interactions, hands-free UPI payments, live translation, and personalised well-being insights, among other features.

Lenskart Solutions had launched a public offer on October 31 to raise Rs 7,278 crore at a valuation of nearly Rs 70,000 crore (USD 8 billion). The issue received more than 28 times subscription on the final day of the share sale on November 4.