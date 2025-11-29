Lenskart Q2 profit up 20 pc to Rs 103.4 cr

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Eyewear company Lenskart Solutions has reported a 19.8 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 103.4 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, a company filing said on Saturday.

The company had recorded a profit after tax of Rs 86.3 crore in the same period a year ago.

Lenskart posted a 21 per cent jump in the consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 2,096.14 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 1,735.68 crore in the September 2024 quarter. PTI PRS DRR