Lenskart Q3 profit jumps multifold to Rs 133 cr

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Eyewear firm Lenskart has posted a multifold jump in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 132.7 crore in the December quarter, driven by growth in margin, new customer addition and positive returns from international business, the company said on Wednesday.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 1.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue from operations of Lenskart increased 38 per cent to Rs 2,308 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,669 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

"Revenue grew 37.4 per cent YoY in third quarter (Q3), FY26, driven primarily by volume expansion and new customer addition. India grew 40.4 per cent YoY, while international grew 32.7 per cent YoY, reflecting compounding platform," the company said in a statement.

Lenskart profit before tax (PAT) in the domestic market grew over threefold to Rs 161 crore from Rs 48 crore on a year-on-year basis. The company posted a profit before tax of Rs 32.5 crore from the international market, which had reported a loss before tax of Rs 42.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

"International grew 32.7 per cent YoY, with EBITDA margins improving from 2 per cent to 6.1 per cent in 9 months, significantly ahead of where India was at a comparable scale. With 705 international stores and the 1 position in Singapore, we are building a global platform. Technology trained on millions of Indian customers now strengthens operations everywhere," Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal said in a letter to shareholders.

He said Lenskart's international segment is outpacing India's historical profitability curve, with superior profitability with half the footprint.

On the other hand, Lenskart converted past loans granted to loss-making overseas subsidiaries, Lenskart Singapore and NESO brands, into equity due to their inability to "service the principal and interest obligations".

Bansal said the international segment of the company achieved 6.1 per cent operational profit with 705 stores in the nine months of current fiscal year, while India was 0.3 per cent at more than double the number of stores in FY23.

"The acceleration comes from higher product margins and applying our battle-tested India playbook from day one," Bansal said.

He said India delivered a record 28 per cent same-store sales growth with 36 per cent same pincode sales growth during the reported quarter which was an 800 basis points premium.

Lenskart said it has conducted over 60 lakh eye tests during the reported quarter of which almost half were the first-time exams.

"India's eyewear market is Rs 79,000 crore today, but the need-based market exceeds Rs 4 lakh crore. More than 500 million people in India need vision correction. Every eye test expands the addressable market itself," Bansal said.

The company announced employee stock option plan (ESOP) 2021 of around 2.6 crore options valued around Rs 1,212 crore and ESOP 2025 of 72.8 lakh options valued around Rs 335 crore based on the closing price of Rs 466.65 at the BSE on Wednesday. PTI PRS TRB