Leo Puri appointed Fortis Healthcare Chairman

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Friday announced the appointment of Leo Puri as the Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Advertisment

Puri, who is an independent and non-executive director assumes the role with effect from December 27, 2024, Fortis Healthcare Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

He will play a crucial role in guiding Fortis Healthcare's strategic direction and operations at a group level, steering the organisation towards innovation, growth, and industry leadership, it added.

At present, Puri serves on the boards of industry-leading organisations, including Tata Sons, Hindustan Unilever, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, further demonstrating his extensive expertise and strategic insight across diverse sectors.

Advertisment

An accomplished leader and financial sector veteran with over four decades of experience, Puri has held several high-impact leadership roles in prominent global and Indian organisations, the company said.

His previous roles include Executive Chairman for South & Southeast Asia at JP Morgan Chase, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, Managing Director at UTI Asset Management Company, Managing Director and General Partner at Warburg Pincus and held several board positions too, it added. PTI RKL DR