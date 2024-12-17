Less than 2 pc of higher education institutes offer work-linked degrees: Report

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Only 2 per cent of the higher education institutions (HEIs) offer work-linked degrees despite high demand, a TeamLease EdTech survey said on Tuesday.

The survey also said that over 85 per cent of students interviewed endorsed work-linked degrees as the future.

However, less than 2 per cent of HEIs currently offer such programmes, which underscores an urgent need for change, it said Around 80 per cent of students believe that work experience on their CVs will improve their chances of securing high-paying jobs, and 40 per cent of the respondents identify financial independence as a key driver behind their preference for work-linked degrees, the report added.

Moreover, 66 per cent of students valued flexibility in learning schedules, and 56 per cent were drawn to on-the-job mentorship, it added.

Such models resonate deeply with students' aspirations for learning that integrate seamlessly with their career goals, the report stated.

These findings, it said, reveal a need for HEIs to adopt more flexible, skill-oriented programmes that align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and emerging student aspirations.

The report by TeamLease EdTech is based on a survey conducted with over 10,000 students across India.

The report further revealed that awareness of work-linked degrees is exceptionally high, with 93 per cent of students saying they were familiar with the concept.

Metro cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai exhibit the highest levels of awareness.

IT and Marketing roles dominate internship preferences, with 25 per cent of students gravitating toward tech positions and 24 per cent toward marketing, followed by opportunities in Banking and Finance (19 per cent), it stated.

"The overwhelming student interest in work-linked degrees highlights a tremendous opportunity for HEIs to re-imagine their offerings. However, the low adoption rate by institutions is a significant challenge.

"Work-linked programmes are a transformative model that empowers students with industry-relevant skills while creating a credible pipeline of job-ready talent," TeamLease EdTech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said. PTI SM SHW