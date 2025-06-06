Let go of arrogance, speak Kannada, respect local community: Mohandas Pai

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Joining the ongoing language row, tech investor Mohandas Pai said professionals working in a state like Karnataka must learn the local language and use it, especially in public dealings.

Terming the refusal of certain public-dealing officials to learn Kannada as "arrogance", he said it causes unnecessary tensions, which are easily avoidable.

The Kannada language issue in Bengaluru has become a flashpoint in recent months. With the rise of workers to Bengaluru from various states over the years, there have been growing concerns among locals about the perceived erosion of the language in public life.

"Bengaluru is the most welcoming place. The local population speaking Kannada is only 33 per cent. Lot of people have come, they've benefitted, they're doing very well...

"Now, we have small problems because the people who come from outside, many of them become arrogant and refuse to speak a few words of Kannada. Speak a few words of Kannada, show respect to the local community. We must show respect to any community," Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital, said in an interview to PTI.

Pai said this approach applies everywhere. Whether one is moving to Bengal or Maharashtra, learning a few words of the local language would help outsiders connect with the community.

Referring to the recent SBI dispute, wherein a bank manager reportedly refused to speak Kannada with a customer -- a stance that sparked public outrage, protests by pro-Kannada groups, and eventually an official apology from the bank -- Pai said the situation could have been avoided.

"What she could have done is, because she's in a service job, say, sir, I'm sorry, I can't speak the language, I'm learning. I'll ask my colleague to help me out and be respectful. That's all that is required. Nothing else," he said.

Pai stressed that customer service professionals, especially in rural areas, must prioritise the customer's language and cultural context: "If you happen to be in a rural area, the customer cannot speak Hindi or English. You must speak the local language." PTI ANK TRB