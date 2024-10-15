Let us move from 'telco' to 'techno': Goyal to industry

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) India has a huge potential to become the technology provider of the world, along with high quality telecom services and equipment, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

"Let us move from 'telco' to 'techno'," he said while speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2024.

He said in the 4G services, India was "slightly" behind the curve, but in 5G rollout, the country is introducing it parallelly.

In 6G, the minister expressed confidence that India would lead the world both in development of technology and in introducing it for the people.

"There is a tremendous potential in India to become the technology provider of the world along with the telecom provider of the world. Let us rethink our own business models to look at scale and affordability and harness innovation in India," Goyal said.

He added that at the standards front, India is making rapid strides.

"We are trying to ensure that India is recognised as a provider of quality goods and services in the world. We are setting high quality standards in every walk of life," he added. PTI RR TRB