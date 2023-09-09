Leverage Edu announces investment of Rs 8.4 crore at G20 as it expands operations in Nigeria

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Study abroad platform Leverage Edu will invest Nigerian Naira 800 million (Rs 8.4 crore) into the Nigerian market to expand its operations within the African country, the company announced on Saturday.

The announcement comes as part of 'Nigeria-India Digital Economy Dialogue' during G20 Summit where Founder and CEO of LeverageEdu Akshay Chaturvedi met Nigerian government officials and the Nigerian entrepreneurial community.

“We at Leverage Edu and Fly are excited about making more higher education options accessible to the Nigerian young, and have them build diverse plus best-fit careers for themselves,"Chaturvedi, who was part of an Indian business delegation, said.

Global education testing and assessment organization Educational Testing Service (ETS) led a new funding round in Leverage Edu in July this year. PTI GRJ ANU ANU