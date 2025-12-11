Leverage Edu sees 40x surge in application from India, nearby countries to study in Dubai

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Edtech platform Leverage Edu has witnessed a 40 times surge in applications to study in Dubai from students in India and neighbouring countries, the firm said in a report on Thursday.

The momentum in interest is not limited to Dubai, but the wider Middle East is emerging as a growing hub for global education and innovation, with Saudi Arabia investing heavily in new STEM and research-led programmes under Vision 2030, according to the report.

"Leverage Edu...released new data showing a sharp rise in student interest in Dubai, with applications from India and neighbouring countries growing nearly 40 times since 2023," it added.

The findings were drawn from its platform activity across the UAE (United Arab Emirates) and wider GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council).

The report said Dubai is fast-rising as a preferred study abroad destination for Indian students due to affordability, proximity, globally recognised programmes, and strong career pathways.

Leverage Edu's data shows applications have accelerated each year, with a 5 times year-on-year rise in 2025 and an 8 times increase in 2024.

"We have seen a clear shift in student sentiment over the past couple of years, with Dubai now coming up in nearly every other counselling conversation. The 40x surge in applications reflects a growing recognition that quality education, career readiness, and affordability can coexist," Leverage Edu founder and CEO Akshay Chaturvedi said.