Leveraging India's digital potential key to more inclusive, prosperous future: KPMG

Davos, Jan 22 (PTI) Collaboration among all stakeholders including policymakers and businesses to leverage India's digital potential will be key to create a more inclusive and prosperous future on path to becoming a developed nation by 2047, a report said on Wednesday.

The report titled 'India's Digital Dividend: A Strategic Roadmap Towards Becoming a Global Digital Leader' was released by KPMG here on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025.

It was officially launched during a joint panel discussion by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and KPMG in India in the presence of Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary, KPMG International Global Chairman Bill Thomas and its India Chairman Yezdi Nagporewalla.

The report delves into how India's digital dividend -- economic and societal benefits arising from its dynamic digital landscape -- coupled with advancements in digital infrastructure, AI, and emerging technologies, has significantly amplified its role in reshaping the global digital economy.

It highlighted India's capacity to leverage technology to tackle critical issues, from fostering sustainable governance and creating job opportunities to driving modern urban planning and combating climate change.

The report called on policymakers, businesses, and other stakeholders to collaborate and leverage India's digital potential to create a more inclusive and prosperous future.

In alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, a national initiative aimed at transforming India into a developed and sustainable nation by its centenary year, the report also outlined the critical steps needed to position India as a global leader in the digital economy.

Thomas said, "The world is grappling with an array of rapid technological shifts, from the rise of AI to evolving regulation. This report highlights the key role India is playing in helping tackle these challenges, leveraging its digital assets to drive growth, foster innovation, and build a more inclusive society. India's strong progress has created the potential for the country to become a true digital powerhouse." "India's rapid digital transformation is propelling the nation toward Viksit Bharat ambition. By leveraging strategic investments in frontier technologies including AI, alongside the power of a skilled and agile workforce, India is setting new benchmarks in the global digital economy," Nagporewalla said. PTI BJ MR