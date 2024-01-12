Lexdale International offloads Nykaa's shares worth Rs 495 crore

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Foreign investor Lexdale International on Friday offloaded shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent company of cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, for Rs 495 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Lexdale International sold more than 2.62 crore shares, amounting to a 0.9 per cent stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures.

The shares were disposed of at an average of Rs 188.83 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 495.44 crore.

Details of the buyers could not be ascertained.

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures declined 3.15 per cent to close at Rs 187.60 apiece on the BSE.

In November last year, FSN e-Commerce Ventures, reported a 50 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 7.8 crore.

Its consolidated revenue from operations rose 22.4 per cent to Rs 1,507 crore in the September quarter. PTI HG TRB