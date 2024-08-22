Lexlegis plans Rs 400 cr investment in legal services AI app

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Tech start-up Lexlegis plans to invest around Rs 400 crore to expand the AI tools on its legal services platform for research and application drafting by law firms and professionals, a top company official said on Thursday.

While unveiling the app, Lexlegis Solutions Managing Director Saakar S Yadav said that the company will provide three modules- ‘Ask’ for questions related to various laws, ‘Interact’ for summarising any document and ‘Draft’ for application, appeal etc drafting.

"We have opened up direct and indirect tax segments under Ask. In a month we will bring in corporate laws. General laws will be made available by Diwali. By the year-end, we will open up ‘Interact’ module and launch ‘Draft’ in the first quarter of 2025. … we will need to infuse USD 50 million (about Rs 400 crore) in building up all the AI tools," Yadav said.

He said that the company has invested around USD 10 million (about Rs 80 crore) in building the initial model.

"We will start monetisation of our tools from October. In the meantime, we are in price discovery mode. We already have 70-80 top legal firms using our app and expect monetisation from our subscribers as well as external funds to support our investment plans," Yadav said.

He said that Lexlegis has a team of 35 people and is hiring to support expansion.

"We expect our team size to grow to 150-200 people by mid-2025. We are also planning to enter the foreign market in a year. By mid-2025 our platform will be equipped with tools to provide end-to-end legal services," Yadav said.

He said India's legal backlog exceeds 44.9 million cases, underscoring the urgent need for innovative solutions to tackle this crisis.

"We will cover all the acts, circulars, court and tribunal orders above district level," Yadav said.