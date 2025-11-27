LG Electronics India rejigs leadership to drive post-IPO growth

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) LG Electronics India Ltd on Thursday announced a leadership reorganisation, elevating Sanjay Chitkara to the position of Co-Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, as part of its strategy to drive post-IPO growth.

Yongchan Jung, formerly the manufacturing head of the Noida facility, has been appointed as the Chief Production Officer at LG Electronics India Ltd (LGEIL), the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company, which made its Rs 11,607-crore initial public offering in October, said the leadership reorganisation "is a strategic move to enhance management operations in the India market, empower Indian leadership, and fortify LGEIL's organisational capabilities by improving local efficiencies." As part of the reorganisation, Chitkara, formerly the Chief Sales Officer, has been elevated to Co-Chief Sales and Marketing Officer.

He will continue working in close coordination with Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director, LG Electronics India Ltd, who now also assumes the additional role of Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, it added.

Ju Jeon will continue to oversee the strategic convergence of sales and marketing functions, LGEIL said, adding "this move signifies the company's intent to keep top leadership closer to market dynamics and consumer insights".

He will now hold unified command over LGEIL's entire manufacturing ecosystem, overseeing the Noida and Pune plants, as well as the new and upcoming manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, the company said.

"This consolidation is critical as LGEIL ramps up its 'Make in India' capabilities to serve both domestic and export demands," it added.

As part of the leadership changes, LGEIL said Chang Hwan Kim has been appointed as the Customer Care and Service Officer, while Jwa Nam Kim, currently the India HR Head, takes over as the Chief Human Resource Officer, tasked with driving talent strategy and organizational culture in the post-IPO era.

Commenting on the leadership rejig, Jeon said, "Following our successful IPO, we see our responsibility to our shareholders and customers evolving. This restructuring is not just about role changes; it is about empowering our existing leadership team to enable faster and better decision-making and more cohesive management." Stating that India is a cornerstone of LG's Global South strategy, he said, "By further streamlining our sales, manufacturing, and customer service functions, we are positioning LGEIL to aggressively capture new market opportunities while further consolidating and enhancing our market leadership." PTI RKL DRR