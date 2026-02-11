LG Electronics Q3 profit falls 62 pc to Rs 89.67 cr; revenue slips over 6 pc

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) LG Electronics India Ltd, one of the leading appliance and consumer electronics makers, on Wednesday reported a whopping 61.58 per cent year-on-year decline in its net profit to Rs 89.67 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

The company registered a net profit of Rs 233.45 crore during the October-December period a year ago, LG Electronics India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations stayed almost flat at Rs 4,114.4 crore in the December quarter of FY26. It was Rs 4,395.53 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total expenses of LG Electronics India were Rs 4,038.36 crore in the third quarter of FY26, down 2.77 per cent year-on-year.

Since its listing in October last year, this is the second quarterly results of LG Electronics India, part of South Korean Chaebol LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics India's revenue from the home appliance and air solutions (H&A) segment was marginally down by 9.8 per cent at Rs 2,788.09 crore during the latest December quarter. It was at Rs 3,090.90 crore a year ago.

This decline in revenue was due to 'softening in demand' post-Diwali, the company said in its earnings statement.

Its H&A businesses include products such as air-conditioners, refrigerators, microwave ovens, washing machines, dishwashers, compressors, HVAC, water purifiers and air purifiers.

Its home entertainment (HE) segment revenue marginally grew by 1.6 per cent y-o-y in Q3/FY26.

The HE segment includes televisions (flat panel, signage, projectors, monitor TV), audio visual, monitors and personal computers.

A reduction in GST rates provided an initial uplift to revenue performance in Q3 FY26, helping the segment maintain revenue levels broadly in line with the previous year, it said.

Total consolidated income of LG Electronics India, which includes other income, was at Rs 4,190.04 crore in the December quarter of FY26, down 6.35 per cent.

About its Q4 FY26 performance guidance, the company said it is focusing on a two-track strategy by expanding its premium portfolio and strengthening its line-up, aided by new product launches across categories.

Shares of LG Electronics India settled at Rs 1518.15 on the BSE, down 1.50 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH HVA