LG Electronics' Rs 11,607-cr IPO receives 13 times subscription so far on final day

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The initial public offering of LG Electronics India Ltd received 13 times subscription so far on the final day of bidding on Thursday.

The Rs 11,607-crore IPO received bids for 92,96,33,445 shares against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, according to NSE data till 13:27 hours. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 27.07 times while non-institutional investors quota received 18.08 times subscription. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 2.89 times subscription.

LG Electronics India Ltd on Monday collected Rs 3,475 crore from anchor investors.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share, valuing the company around Rs 77,400 crore at the upper end.

This is the second South Korean company to tap the Indian stock market, following the listing of Hyundai Motors India Ltd in October last year.

The IPO is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore shares, representing about 15 per cent stake, by the South Korea-based parent.

Since the public issue is completely an OFS, LG Electronics India will not receive any IPO proceeds. The funds raised will go to the South Korean parent.

LG Electronics India is a leading player in major home appliances and consumer electronics. The company's products are sold to both B2C and B2B customers in India and abroad. It also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for all its products.

The company manufactures and sells products, including washing machines, refrigerators, LED TV panels, inverter air conditioners, and microwaves. It has manufacturing units at Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Pune.

LG Electronics India is expected to make its stock market debut on October 14.