LG Electronics stock falls over 3 pc

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Shares of LG Electronics India fell over 3 per cent after the appliance and consumer electronics maker reported a 27.3 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 389.43 crore in the September quarter.

The company's shares declined 3.42 per cent to close at Rs 1,616 apiece on the NSE. During the day, it fell 4.97 per cent to Rs 1,590 per piece.

On the BSE, it slipped 3.31 per cent to settle at Rs 1,618.70 apiece. In the session, the scrip decreased 5.3 per cent to Rs 1,585.40 apiece.

In volume terms, 34.55 lakh equity shares were traded on the NSE, while 3.03 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, during the day.

The BSE Sensex ended 84.11 points, or 0.10 per cent, higher at 84,562.78, while the NSE Nifty went up 30.90 points, or 0.12 per cent, to settle at 25,910.05.

The company, which was listed on October 14, had a net profit of Rs 535.70 crore during the July-September period a year ago, the company said.

Its revenue from operations was almost flat at Rs 6,174.02 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was Rs 6,113.88 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added. PTI HG TRB