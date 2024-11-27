LG requests centre for status quo in Ladakh's budget allocation

Leh, Nov 27 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor BD Mishra has requested the central government to maintain the status quo in the budget allocation for the region's overall development in the current fiscal amid reports of the Centre's decision to reduce the allocation.

Mishra raised the issue during a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said here on Wednesday.

The Lt Governor discussed the Centre's decision to revise the budget allocation for the capital component to Ladakh for the current financial year 2024-25 with the Finance Minister.

He also informed her of the decision's repercussions, which could impact the ongoing development projects, especially the ongoing project works of both the hill councils, and hamper the overall development of the region, the spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, Leh Congress president Tsering Namgyal slammed the central government for its decision to cut the annual budget for the Union Territory.

Since the formation of the UT in August 2019, Ladakh has received nearly Rs 6,000 crore annual budget, but this time the government has decided to cut the budget by Rs 976 crore, which is a very serious issue, according to the spokesperson.

"The Lt Governor requested the Finance Minister to maintain the status quo of the budget allocation for the capital component to UT Ladakh for the current financial year 2024-25 and not to reduce the budget for the region's overall development and the timely completion of the ongoing project works," the Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

He said the finance minister assured him to look into the matter.

Mishra also met Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju in the national capital.

The spokesperson said Mishra discussed several minority affairs-related issues concerning the people of Ladakh with the minister, including scholarships for students of the UT. PTI TAS BAL BAL