Liberty General Insurance appoints Parag Ved as CEO

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Liberty General Insurance on Thursday announced the appointment of Parag Ved as its chief executive and a director on the board.

Prior to joining Liberty, he was the president of consumer lines at Tata AIG General Insurance, the company said in a statement.

Ved has over two decades of experience in the insurance industry, holding senior leadership roles in organizations including ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

Ved holds a bachelor's in electronics engineering from KJ Somaiya College of Engineering, Mumbai, and a Masters in management from SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.

Ved takes on the role following the retirement of Roopam Asthana, who was instrumental in establishing Liberty's business operations here.

Liberty General India began operations in 2013 and has an employee strength of over 1,100 with a presence across 100 locations in 28 states. PTI BEN DRR