LIC contests GST demand before Uttarakhand Commission (Appeals)

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Tuesday said it has filed an appeal before the Uttarakhand GST Commissioner against a demand of Rs 20.18 lakh in taxes, penalty and interest.

Advertisment

The Uttarakhand tax administration had served an order dated August 14 on the public sector insurance company demanding GST pertaining to 2019-20 fiscal.

"Appeal has been filed against the order demanding GST of Rs 7,00,351 for FY 2019-20 along with interest of Rs 8,77,302 and penalty of Rs 4,40,859," LIC said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of LIC settled 0.32 per cent higher at Rs 921.45 apiece on the BSE. PTI JD JD SHW