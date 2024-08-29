LIC hands over Rs 3,662 cr dividend cheque to govt

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Thursday handed over a dividend cheque of Rs 3,662.17 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The cheque was presented by Siddhartha Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of LIC to the finance minister in the presence of M P Tangirala, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance.

LIC also paid an interim dividend of Rs 2,441.45 crore on March 1, 2024, thus totaling Rs 6,103.62 crore dividend paid to the Centre for the year 2023-24.

LIC, which completed 68 years since its incorporation, has an asset base of over Rs 52.85 lakh crore. PTI DP SHW