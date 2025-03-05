LIC Housing Finance board approves Rs 1.23 lakh cr borrowing budget for FY26

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) LIC Housing Finance on Wednesday said its board has given a nod to borrow Rs 1.23 lakh crore through loans, issue of bonds, and other instruments, in the next financial year.

Based on the recommendation by the audit committee, the board has approved the borrowing budget aggregate to Rs 1,22,500 crore for financial year 2025-2026, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

It has received approval to borrow through loans and/or issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures/ zero coupon bonds/ subordinate debt / upper tier II bonds / commercial paper / external commercial borrowing/bonds/foreign currency bond/ securitisation by private placement/public issue, refinance from NHB in one or more tranches, deposits from public, corporate, trusts and any other mode of borrowing.

Shares of LIC Housing Finance closed at Rs 521.20 apiece on the BSE, up 3.49 per cent from the previous close.