LIC Housing Finance reduces lending rates to 7.15% on new home loans

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) LIC Housing Finance Ltd on Monday said it has reduced its rate of interest on new home loans to 7.15 per cent.

The revised interest rates on new home loan sanctions will now start from 7.15 per cent onwards, effective December 22, 2025, the mortgage firm said in a statement on Monday.

At a time when buyers are cautiously reassessing their decisions, this move is expected to lift homebuyer sentiment, reinforcing LIC Housing Finance’s commitment to making home ownership more affordable, it said.

The reduction follows the recent 25 bps repo rate cut by the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). PTI DP DP MR