LIC launches marketing tech platform under project DIVE; set to redefine customer engagement

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday said it has launched its marketing technology (MarTech) platform to redefine customer engagement.

The platform is the first major milestone in project DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement).

This launch represents LIC’s first step towards becoming a global digital champion in the insurance industry, leveraging world-class technology to revolutionize customer engagement at an unprecedented scale, LIC said in a statement.

"With the launch of the MarTech platform, LIC has taken the first leap on its bold new journey of digital transformation, one that will redefine customer engagement in the insurance sector. This initiative strengthens our ability to connect with policyholders, prospects and agents in a seamless and personalized manner," LIC MD and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty said.

MarTech is more than just a technology upgrade, it is a strategic shift that positions LIC as a global leader in digital insurance innovation, he said.

"Project DIVE is a testament to our vision for the future, and we remain committed to setting new industry benchmarks," he added.

The MarTech platform introduces an intelligent, multi-channel engagement capability, enabling LIC to run hyper-personalized, always-on campaigns that enhance customer experience and drive business growth, the statement said.

With the first pillar under Project DIVE now live, it said, LIC reinforces its commitment to innovation, customer centricity, and digital excellence.

As Project DIVE progresses, it said, LIC will continue to introduce next-generation digital capabilities, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the global insurance landscape. PTI DP DRR