LIC launches technology mutual fund

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) LIC Mutual Fund on Thursday announced a thematic offering taking equity bets on technology companies.

The new fund offer for the LIC MF Technology Fund will be open between Friday and March 6, according to a statement.

***** *Vervesemi raises USD 10 million Fabless semiconductor startup Vervesemi on Thursday announced USD 10 million in a funding round led by market investor Ashish Kacholia and Unicorn India Ventures.

It also saw participation from Roots Ventures, Caperize Fina and MAIQ Growth Scheme, and the new funding will be utilised for accelerating product commercialisation and expanding intellectual property, among other aspects, a statement said.

***** *Ceinsys Tech lists on NSE Ceinsys Tech on Thursday announced that its shares have also been listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to increase liquidity and visibility for investors.

The company was listed on the BSE in 2014, according to a statement. PTI AA BAL BAL