LIC MF launches consumption fund

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) LIC Mutual Fund on Thursday launched a consumption fund, an open ended equity scheme which follows the consumption theme.

The new fund offer (NFO) of the new scheme will open on Friday and close on November 14, as per a statement.

**** Datamatics Business Solutions appoints Kartik Nagarajan as chief executive * Datamatics Business Solutions on Thursday announced the appointment of Kartik Nagarajan as its chief executive to drive artificial intelligence-led growth.

Nagarajan joins from Nexdigm, where he was a managing director for business consulting and global business services, and has also served in other companies like WPP and Aviva, the company said in a statement.

***** SEIL non-executive non-independent director Anil Chaudhry resigns * Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (SEIL) on Thursday said Anil Chaudhry has resigned from the position of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director.

He has resigned with immediate effect, citing personal reasons, the company informed the exchanges.