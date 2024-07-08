LIC Mutual Fund appoints Nikhil Rungta as co-chief investment officer for equities

Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) LIC Mutual Fund on Monday announced the appointment of Nikhil Rungta as co-chief investment officer for equities.

He joins the company from SBI Pension Funds, where he served as an equity fund manager, the company said in a statement.

*** Federal Bank partners with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance * South-based private sector lender Federal Bank on Monday announced a partnership with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance to distribute the latter's policies.

Federal Bank said its customers, including non-resident Indians, can now access the insurer's services, as per a statement.

*** Tata Trusts launches film on breast cancer awareness * Tata Trusts on Monday announced the launch of an awareness film on breast cancer featuring chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

An official statement said early awareness is a key and the film is an attempt to promote breast cancer screening for women.

*** JSW Foundation chairperson Sangita Jindal joins British Asian Trust * JSW Foundation chairperson Sangita Jindal has joined the British Asian Trust as a member of the India advisory council, the non-profit aligned with the conglomerate said on Monday.

The Trust collaborates with the private sector and the South Asian diaspora to deliver outcomes at scale for highly vulnerable communities in India, a statement said. PTI AA SHW