LIC Mutual Fund eyes growth in TN, expands presence in tier 3 towns

Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI) LIC Mutual Fund is focused on driving its business growth in Tamil Nadu, while deepening its presence in Tier 3 and smaller towns across the State.

LIC sees the southern state as a promising market for mutual fund businesses and a major hub that aligns with its expansion plans, the company said.

Tamil Nadu is on the seventh position in terms of assets under management (AUM) at Rs 3.18 lakh crore as of April 2025.

With Chennai and Coimbatore constituting its key area offices and Madurai and Salem as major business centres, LIC Mutual Fund is well positioned in the State to grow its business, enhance its visibility and accessibility, and strengthen customer relations, a company statement here, said on Wednesday.

LIC Mutual Fund was also intensifying its digital and on-ground initiatives to reach new investor base in the State.

Simplified on-boarding, multilingual investor education modules, and partnerships with local distributors are making mutual funds easier to understand and easily accessible to the first-time investors, it added.