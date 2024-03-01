Life Insurance Corporation of India paid Rs 2,441 cr dividend to govt

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday paid a dividend of Rs 2,441 crore to the government.

Advertisment

"Smt @nsitharaman receives a dividend cheque of Rs 2,441.44 crore from Shri Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairman - Life Insurance Corporation of India (@LICIndiaForever)," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Office said in a post on X.

Smt @nsitharaman receives a dividend cheque of Rs 2441.44 crore from Shri Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairman - Life Insurance Corporation of India (@LICIndiaForever). pic.twitter.com/n9EfQMix81 — Nirmala Sitharaman Office (@nsitharamanoffc) March 1, 2024

The dividend cheque was handed over to the finance minister in presence of Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi.