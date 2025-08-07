LIC Q1 profit rises 5 pc to Rs 10,987 cr; aims double digit profit growth in FY26

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Insurance behemoth LIC on Thursday reported a 5 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 10,987 crore in the first quarter and exuded confidence of a double-digit growth in the bottom line in the current financial year.

Life Insurance Corporation of India had earned a net profit of Rs 10,461 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25.

The total income increased to Rs 2,22,864 crore during the latest June quarter against Rs 2,10,910 crore in the year-ago period, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on quarterly numbers, newly-appointed LIC CEO & MD R Doraiswamy said, "We are looking at enhancing profitability. We would be reaching a respectable level and expect double-digit growth in profits during the current financial year.

During the last financial year ended March 2025, the insurer earned a profit of Rs 48,151 crore compared to Rs 40,676 crore in the previous fiscal, registering a growth of 18 per cent.

In the June quarter, the first-year premium rose to Rs 7,525 crore compared to Rs 7,470 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

"Our overall market share by First Year Premium Income was 63.51 per cent and we maintained our leadership in both Individual and Group Business. The share of Non Par products within individual segment, on an Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) basis, has increased to 30.34 per cent in the first quarter of FY26 as compared to 23.94 per cent for the same quarter last year." Value of New Business (VNB) margin has increased by 150 bps to 15.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis, while the expense ratio has declined by 140 bps to 10.47 per cent in this quarter, he said.

The insurer earned Rs 59,885 crore from renewal premiums from Rs 56,429 crore in FY25.

Net income from investments during the quarter rose to Rs 1,02,930 crore compared to Rs 96,183 crore in the April-June period of the previous fiscal.

Asked about foray in standalone health insurer, Doraiswamy said, "We have been looking at various options. Nothing has been firm up yet. We have not zeroed in on any company as far as the strategic stake is concerned." He further said that the corporation is awaiting legislative changes and regulatory clarity on this aspect.

The government is planning to come out with a bill seeking amendments to the Insurance Act, 1938 which among others provisions would have option of composite license.

LIC is also expanding its options with regard to entry into health insurance segment is concerned till the time composite insurance is allowed, he added.

Talking about total premium income earned during the quarter, he said, it has witnessed a Rs 4.7 per cent increase to Rs 1,19,200 crore as compared to Rs 1,13,770 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

A total of 30,39,709 policies were sold in the individual segment during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 35,65,519 policies sold during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, registering a decline of 14.75 per cent.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) increased to Rs 57,05,341 crore as of June 30, 2025, as compared to Rs 53,58,781 crore on June 30, 2024, registering an increase of 6.4 per cent year on year.

The Solvency Ratio as on June 30, 2025, increased to 2.17 as against 1.99 on June 30, 2024.

On Bima Sakhis scheme, he said, more than 1.99 lakh women have been appointed as Sakhis who have sold more than 3.26 lakh policies during the first quarter of FY26.

"We look forward to working with the regulatory authorities and various State and District Level Insurance Committees to further increase life insurance penetration in our country. We are focused on launching new products to meet customer needs and further enhancing our customer outreach," he said.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the persistency ratios on number of policies basis for the 13th month and 61st month were 64.35 per cent and 51.12 per cent, respectively. PTI DP DP MR