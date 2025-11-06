New Delhi: State-owned insurer LIC on Thursday reported a 32 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 10,053 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The country's biggest insurer had reported a net profit of Rs 7,621 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income improved to Rs 2,39,614 crore in the latest September quarter compared to Rs 2,29,620 crore in the year-ago period, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

Its net premium income increased to Rs 1,26,479 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,19,901 crore in the same period a year ago.

The total expenses rose to Rs 2,30,160 crore in the quarter against Rs 2,22,366 crore in the same period a year ago.