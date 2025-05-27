LIC's Q4 profit soars 38% to Rs 19,013 crore, boosting financial strength

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesday posted a 38 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 19,013 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The insurer had earned a profit of Rs 13,763 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The total income of the insurer during the reporting quarter declined to Rs 2,41,625 crore from Rs 2,50,923 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

LIC’s income from first-year premiums also moderated to Rs 11,069 crore in the latest January-March quarter against Rs 13,810 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

However, the income from renewal premiums in the reporting period rose to Rs 79,138 crore compared to Rs 77,368 crore a year ago.

During the entire financial year ended March 2025, the insurer earned a profit of Rs 48,151 crore as compared to Rs 40,676 crore in the previous fiscal, registering a growth of 18 per cent.

Total income during the financial year rose to Rs 8,84,148 crore as against Rs 8,53,707 crore in the previous financial year.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to shareholders approval in ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).