LIC shares climb nearly 3 pc after Q1 profit jumps manifold

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday ended with nearly 3 per cent gains after the company reported a multi-fold jump in its April-June quarter net profit to Rs 9,544 crore.

The stock ended at Rs 659.95 apiece, up 2.78 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 5.42 per cent to Rs 676.95.

On the NSE, it advanced 2.85 per cent to settle at Rs 660 per piece.

In volume terms, 4.71 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 52.54 lakh shares on the NSE during the day. The state-owned life insurance behemoth had a net profit of Rs 683 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income increased to Rs 1,88,749 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 1,68,881 crore in the year-ago period, LIC said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Net income from investments during the quarter rose to Rs 90,309 crore as compared to Rs 69,571 crore in the April-June period of 2022-23.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets ratio eased to 2.48 per cent from 5.84 per cent in the same period a year ago. PTI SUM SHW