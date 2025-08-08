LIC shares end 3 pc higher post-Q1 earnings

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Shares of insurance behemoth LIC on Friday ended 3 per cent higher after the firm reported a 5 per cent rise in profit during the June quarter and exuded confidence of a double-digit growth in bottomline in the current financial year.

The stock ended at Rs 912.55, up 3.06 per cent, on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 4.69 per cent to Rs 927.

At the NSE, shares of the firm went up 2.91 per cent to settle at Rs 910.80 after jumping 4.75 per cent to Rs 927.10 in intra-day trade.

In traded volume terms, 3.36 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 45.32 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday reported a 5 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 10,987 crore for the first quarter and exuded confidence of a double-digit growth in bottomline in FY26.

The LIC had reported a net profit of Rs 10,461 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25.

The total income increased to Rs 2,22,864 crore during the latest June quarter, as against Rs 2,10,910 crore in the year-ago period, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

"We are looking at enhancing profitability. We would be reaching a respectable level and expect double-digit growth in profits during the current financial year," newly-appointed LIC CEO & MD R Doraiswamy said.

During the last financial year, the insurer earned a profit of Rs 48,151 crore, compared to Rs 40,676 crore in the previous fiscal year, registering an 18 per cent growth.

In the June quarter, the first-year premium rose to Rs 7,525 crore, compared to Rs 7,470 crore in the same period last year, it said. PTI SUM TRB