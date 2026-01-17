LIC should continue focus on digital marketing: Nagaraju

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju on Saturday asked LIC to continue adopting digital marketing and a mobile-first approach to ensure the realisation of the national goal of "insurance for all".

Life Insurance Corp (LIC) has a consolidated AUM of Rs 57.23 lakh crore and an yield of 8.9 per cent on policyholders' funds, supported by a strong solvency ratio, a finance ministry statement said.

This corpus may be used for incentivising growth of startups and alternative investment funds. The importance of improving persistency ratios, particularly among low-ticket policyholders, through concerted push and continuous follow-up was underlined, it said.

Nagaraju said LIC is not just an insurance company but a Domestic Systemically Important Insurer (D-SII) and this designation by the insurance regulator IRDAI carries a profound responsibility as LIC's stability is synonymous with India's financial stability.

Speaking at the LIC's strategy meet in Mumbai, the secretary also highlighted the transformation of LIC's product portfolio, with a strategic shift to high-growth non-participating products.

The continued adoption of digital marketing and a mobile-first approach was urged to ensure the realisation of the national goal of insurance for all, Nagaraju said.