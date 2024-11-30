Life insurance employees' body demands withdrawal of GST on premiums

Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI) A prominent life insurance employees' federation on Saturday said it will launch a nationwide campaign to press for its demands, including withdrawal of GST on insurance premiums and no further hike in foreign direct investment in the sector.

Addressing a conference of the All India Life Insurance Employees' Federation (AINLIEF), general secretary V Narasimhan said it will be approaching MPs from all political parties to voice support for the demands.

The All India Triennial General Conference here is being attended by delegates from across the country.

The federation's demands also include withdrawal of the new labour codes and introduction of the old pension scheme for employees recruited in LIC after 2010.

At present, the FDI in the insurance sector is 74 per cent and the Centre is contemplating raising it to 100 per cent, Narasimhan said. PTI BSM RBT