Life sciences, healthcare industry leaders to discuss disruptive trends next month

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) Healthcare and life sciences entrepreneurs and CEOs will deliberate on disruptive trends, innovation and technologies that drive the industry at a conference, Scale-Up Health 2024, on September 4 here, a release said on Sunday.

The annual conference on the theme of ‘IndiaNXT: Disruptive Trends for 2025 & Beyond’ will focus on the global seismic shifts that have the potential to disrupt the healthcare and life sciences industry in India, Fidelity-backed investment firm Eight Roads Ventures and event organiser said in the release.

The event, backed by McKinsey & Company, will spotlight conversations on how these trends alongside innovation and disruptive technologies are redefining global healthcare delivery, accessibility and outcomes, it said.

Senior leaders and experts from the industry such as Laurus Labs Founder & CEO Satyanarayana Chava, Enzene Biosciences CEO Himanshu Gadgil and Novo Nordisk India Managing Director & Corporate Vice President Vikrant Shrotriya, among others will participate in the event.

The country has the opportunity to capitalise on some mega trends such as a new class of anti-obesity drugs and impending Biosecure legislation in the US that are driving the industry globally right now. The event will focus on trends that have the potential to disrupt the industry in 2025 and beyond, it said.